Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.