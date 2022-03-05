Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.95

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.95 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.42). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 49,039 shares traded.

IKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Ilika in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.68. The company has a market capitalization of £174.14 million and a P/E ratio of -30.83.

In related news, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.91), for a total value of £21,300 ($28,579.10).

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.