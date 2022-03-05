indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) vs. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Head to Head Review

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -67.17% -11.53% SemiLEDs -48.75% -89.28% -16.08%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for indie Semiconductor and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 124.23%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 20.07 -$87.60 million $3.43 2.18 SemiLEDs $4.74 million 3.08 -$2.85 million ($0.62) -5.27

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than indie Semiconductor. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.