Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,482,250 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

