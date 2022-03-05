Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 406,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 136,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 626.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 117,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 110,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.