InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
NYSE:INFU opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $231.27 million, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.19. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $23.26.
About InfuSystem (Get Rating)
