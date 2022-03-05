Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $792.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.08. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inhibrx by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Inhibrx by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.