INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
INmune Bio stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 165,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.58.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
