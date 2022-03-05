INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

INmune Bio stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 165,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.58.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.