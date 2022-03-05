Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in February

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Shares of IPHYF remained flat at $$3.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
