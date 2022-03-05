Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in February

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of IPHYF remained flat at $$3.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

