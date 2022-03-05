Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 33.1% in February

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

ISSC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,267. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.10. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

