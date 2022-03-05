Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 3,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XTJL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth $529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $889,000.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.