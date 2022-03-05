Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 3,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XTJL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth $529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $889,000.

