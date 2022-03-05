Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of INO opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $654.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $193,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 396,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

