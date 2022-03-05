Insider Buying: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OEC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $945.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 130,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
