Insider Buying: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OEC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $945.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 130,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

