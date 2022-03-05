Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) VP Sells 15,079 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,619,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 768,098 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,312,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 706,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 75,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.