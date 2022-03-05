Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells 720 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DAR opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102,801 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

