Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $13,337.01 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 207 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $13,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 19.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

