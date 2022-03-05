Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $13,337.01 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 207 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $13,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Fortive stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 19.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
About Fortive (Get Rating)
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.