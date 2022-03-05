Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells 2,409 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,161,000 after buying an additional 73,133 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

