Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells 1,418 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $462.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

