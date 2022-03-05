Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MSEX stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

