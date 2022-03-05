Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MSEX stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.