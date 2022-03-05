Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 36,500 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 5.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

