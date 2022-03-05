Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $1,199,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PXD opened at $241.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $245.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

