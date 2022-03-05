Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

