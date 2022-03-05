Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells 3,758 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $16,384.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.54. 866,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $481.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

