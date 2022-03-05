Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.