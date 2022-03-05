Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

