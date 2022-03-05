Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 3,730 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PG opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.55 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

