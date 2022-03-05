Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 3,303 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
USNA opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
