Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 3,303 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

USNA opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 349,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

