Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $291.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.71. 438,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,080. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $276.84.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

