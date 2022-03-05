Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Insurance Australia Group stock remained flat at $$16.07 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.1889 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

