Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 38,310,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,395,145. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

