Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

