Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 77,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

NYSE ICE opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

