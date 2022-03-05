InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stake Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.28% of InterDigital worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in InterDigital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.61 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

