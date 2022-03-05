International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of IGT opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 75.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 385,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

