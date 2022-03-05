Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 557,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,889,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 166.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 273,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

