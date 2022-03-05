Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) PT Lowered to GBX 6,236 at Citigroup

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from GBX 6,604 ($88.61) to GBX 6,236 ($83.67) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,157.50.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

