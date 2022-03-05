Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

