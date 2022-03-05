Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $492.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $616.62.

INTU stock opened at $464.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.38. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.