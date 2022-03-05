Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

INTU traded down $7.75 on Friday, hitting $464.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.38. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

