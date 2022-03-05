Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Stake Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

