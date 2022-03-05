Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000.

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $18.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

