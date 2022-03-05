Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBC)

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 17,753 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 1,411 call options.

NYSEARCA DBC traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 16,635,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

