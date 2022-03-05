Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

