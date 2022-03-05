Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000.

NYSEARCA PICB opened at $25.76 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

