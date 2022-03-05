Invesco Ltd. Buys 75,555 Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of SPI Energy worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Shares of SPI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.