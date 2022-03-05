Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.