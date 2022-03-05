Invesco Ltd. Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,501,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 856,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.