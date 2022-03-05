Invesco Ltd. Purchases 18,818 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $27.71 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.