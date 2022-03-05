Invesco Ltd. Sells 83,549 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $26.87 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.