Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.