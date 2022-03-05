Investec Upgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.30.

HMY opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

